Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.68. 160,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,341 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 21.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 597,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 104,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.