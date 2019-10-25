Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.61.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.