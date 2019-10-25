Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) vs. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Head to Head Survey

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digirad and BioSig Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad $104.18 million 0.08 $740,000.00 N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A

Digirad has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Digirad has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digirad and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.89%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Digirad.

Profitability

This table compares Digirad and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad -5.81% -10.97% -5.06% BioSig Technologies N/A -301.90% -247.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Digirad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digirad beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

