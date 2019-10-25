Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $32.97

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $32.97. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 113,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 82,065 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

