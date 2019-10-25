DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.77

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 5111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

