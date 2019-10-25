DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading Up 94.1% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $187,005.00 and $160.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00662334 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00028957 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002922 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.