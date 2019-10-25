Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

