Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $37.90, 1,786,916 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 709,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Domtar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domtar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Domtar by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

