DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 572.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,822,000 after buying an additional 791,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after buying an additional 302,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,474,000 after buying an additional 272,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,337,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

