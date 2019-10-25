DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $518,864.00 and $2,161.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012898 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

