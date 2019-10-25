DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 123.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.