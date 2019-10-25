Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.50.

EBMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

