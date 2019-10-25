Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 612,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $2,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand acquired 59,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,873.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,569,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,516 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

