Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

EMN opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

