Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY19 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,724. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

