Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund’s (EVT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

NYSE EVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 771,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

