Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SATS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SATS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 224,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

