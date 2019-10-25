Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of around top of $4-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.89.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.73. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,019.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,253 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,031 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

