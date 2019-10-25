Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EMITF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336. Elbit Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.