Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 144,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,049,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

