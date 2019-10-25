Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 31,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

