Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AKO.B. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AKO.B traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $556.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.