Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Shares of Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.80. Empire Bancorp shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

About Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

