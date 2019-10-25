Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 2,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Encision alerts:

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Encision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.