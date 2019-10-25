Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59, 130,007 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 227,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELGX. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 120.57% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,828,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 674,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 550,506 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

