Enecuum 24-Hour Volume Tops $558,160.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and KuCoin. Enecuum has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $558,160.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,394 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

