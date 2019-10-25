ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.50 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Independent Research set a €15.10 ($17.56) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.60 ($19.30).

ETR ENI traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting €13.98 ($16.25). 15,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a fifty-two week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.28.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

