Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88.

ENVA traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 585,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $707.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. Enova International has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $450,071.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,519.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

