Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 463732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.