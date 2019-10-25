Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

EFSC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 73,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.