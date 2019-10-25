Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 55.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 10,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,630. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

