Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.46-3.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.43.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

