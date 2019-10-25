Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million.

ERIE traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $185.66. 167,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,247. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $123.94 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ERIE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

