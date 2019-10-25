Essentra’s (ESNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essentra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.33 ($6.32).

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 423 ($5.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.80 ($5.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

In other news, insider Nicki Demby purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030 ($3,959.23).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

