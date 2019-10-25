Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.40. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,015,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.61. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

