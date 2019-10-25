Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,007. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

