Exane Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,041 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Linde makes up about 0.2% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after buying an additional 7,159,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $192.99 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

