Exane Asset Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Exane Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $110.69 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.16.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

