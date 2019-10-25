F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $2.41-2.44 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.41-$2.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. 1,186,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $402,787.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

