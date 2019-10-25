Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 133,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,614,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,854.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,242,670. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 775,118 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 330,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.