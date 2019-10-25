Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s 10th Largest Position

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.5% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.06% of Facebook worth $286,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock worth $779,822,243. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.87. 636,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,202. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

