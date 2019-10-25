Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

