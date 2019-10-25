Financial Survey: Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BFRA)

Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Uluru alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Uluru and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uluru 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.45%. Given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR is more favorable than Uluru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Uluru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Uluru has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uluru and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uluru N/A N/A N/A BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR 4.48% 6.82% 2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uluru and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uluru $720,000.00 9.69 -$1.93 million N/A N/A BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR $24.93 million 9.89 -$10.48 million N/A N/A

Uluru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR.

Summary

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR beats Uluru on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uluru Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Uluru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uluru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.