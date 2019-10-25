First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.22. 1,582,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.89.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

