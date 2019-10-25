First Merchants Corp Has $5.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $300.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.37. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

