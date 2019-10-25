First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

