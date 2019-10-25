First Merchants Corp Purchases 15,518 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 450.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.