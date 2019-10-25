First Merchants Corp Sells 1,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

