First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $70.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

