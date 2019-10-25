First National Corp MA ADV Sells 3,127 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.81 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

